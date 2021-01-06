WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 8,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.03% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

