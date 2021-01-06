Woodstock Corp Acquires 1,056 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,381 shares of company stock worth $12,891,500. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,088. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

