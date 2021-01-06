Woodstock Corp Acquires 1,679 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Prudential PLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 216,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $8.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.51. 3,066,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

