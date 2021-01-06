Woodstock Corp Buys 106,655 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 322.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. 11,971,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

