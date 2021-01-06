Woodstock Corp Buys 923 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.59.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.63. 3,674,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

