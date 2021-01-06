Woodstock Corp Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.87. 1,102,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,259. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

