Woodstock Corp Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 21,815,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,323,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

