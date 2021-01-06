Woodstock Corp Purchases 533 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Shares of NVDA traded down $31.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.58. 14,432,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,172,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.57 and its 200 day moving average is $491.38. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,494 shares of company stock valued at $31,088,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

