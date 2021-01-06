Woodstock Corp Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 191.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 462,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. 13,904,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,184,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

