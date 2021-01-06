Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Woori Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woori Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

WF stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

