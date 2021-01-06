Worldcore Market Cap Achieves $127,839.07 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a market cap of $127,839.07 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00046207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00318666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.83 or 0.03024885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore (WRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

