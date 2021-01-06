WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Trading 7.6% Higher

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $8.95. 10,700,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 8,302,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in WPX Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,315,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,448,000 after buying an additional 629,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 794,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 498,210 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,623,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 888,496 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

