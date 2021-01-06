Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $177.12 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $36,017.55 or 0.99919349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00064999 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

