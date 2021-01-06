Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $43.12 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $87.17 million and approximately $84,678.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $43.12 or 0.00119034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00115311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00207562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00494900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,021,596 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

