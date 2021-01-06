Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) PT Raised to $63.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.51.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.89 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 310,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

