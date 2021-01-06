Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.47

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 701922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XBC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. M Partners lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

