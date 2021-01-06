Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report sales of $21.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.01 million and the lowest is $8.40 million. Xencor reported sales of $3.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $102.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.96 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xencor by 16.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xencor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 18.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Xencor by 7,375.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

