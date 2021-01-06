Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.19. 46,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

