Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment and Development, and Others. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

