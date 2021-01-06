Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.92. 13,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 11,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.