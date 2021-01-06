Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at Barclays

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.