Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at Barclays

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.
Yamana Gold stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
