YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.18

Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 51400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System platform, an end to end technology solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

