YEE Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $175,441.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YEE has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Huobi and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00319437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.39 or 0.03033785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, ABCC, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.