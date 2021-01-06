Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post $227.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.41 million and the lowest is $224.60 million. Yelp reported sales of $268.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $862.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.99 million to $870.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $949.49 million, with estimates ranging from $874.84 million to $980.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 154,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.34 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

