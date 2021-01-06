Yorbeau Resources Inc. (YRB.TO) (TSE:YRB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (YRB.TO) (TSE:YRB)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 216,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 277,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.21 million and a PE ratio of -18.33.

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (YRB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company holds 100% interest in Rouyn property that consists of one mining concession and 94 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, QuÃ©bec; and Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 hectares located in the townships of LÃ©vy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern QuÃ©bec.

