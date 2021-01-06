Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $38.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $143.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $186.78 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $192.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $640.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.