Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,470. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,885,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 269.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

