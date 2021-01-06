Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Several analysts have commented on FLMN shares. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,006 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 65.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,551 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 245,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $288.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

