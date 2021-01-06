Zacks: Analysts Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings. Isoray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Isoray.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

ISR stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 6,669,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,085,938. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

