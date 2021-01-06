Zacks: Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:JLL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 363,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
