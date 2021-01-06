Zacks: Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 363,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

