Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $3,212,631. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHR traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $55.61. 15,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.