Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.51 Billion

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce sales of $16.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.70 billion and the lowest is $16.26 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $74.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.03 billion to $74.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.04 billion to $72.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.02.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. 20,016,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,694,965. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

