Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.70 Million

Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report $229.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $551.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $555.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $816.01 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $850.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

