Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.52. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

FL traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 106,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,098. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,808,951 shares of company stock worth $69,156,174 and have sold 13,310 shares worth $499,396. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

