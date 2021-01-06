Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.24 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $22.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

NYSE:JCI opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.