Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) to Post $1.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after buying an additional 250,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 21.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 106,990 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

