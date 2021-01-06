Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NorthWestern.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.