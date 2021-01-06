Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Aramark reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 1,734,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,156. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Aramark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

