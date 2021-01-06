Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Sell

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.