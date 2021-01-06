Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Hold

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

