Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Sell

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Kempen & Co assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. Centogene has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Centogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

