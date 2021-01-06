Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Sell

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Denny’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

