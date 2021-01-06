Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) to Sell

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Fathom has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $114,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

