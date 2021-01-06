Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Sell

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

FRGI stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

