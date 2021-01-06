Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Hold

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCPT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

FCPT opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 223,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 123,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.