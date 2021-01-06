Zacks Investment Research Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Sell

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

APPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of APPN opened at $149.80 on Monday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -272.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,088,010.00. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,697 shares of company stock valued at $57,584,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Appian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

