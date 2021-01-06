Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Hold

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEEM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

BEEM opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.86 million and a PE ratio of -70.76. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $205,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

