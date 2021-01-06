Zacks Investment Research Lowers CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Hold

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CohBar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of CWBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 225,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,845. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CohBar in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CohBar by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CohBar by 359.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.