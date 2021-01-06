Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) to Sell

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Shares of EAST stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

