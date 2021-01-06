Zacks Investment Research Lowers ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Hold

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of PLUS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,980. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,561 shares of company stock worth $815,949. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ePlus by 313.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

